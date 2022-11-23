A SUV collided with a utility pole in a one vehicle accident on the 12800 block of Wagner Road on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 3 p.m.. The driver suffered minor injuries. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna fire department and Pioneer Electric responded to the crash. A small John Deere tractor, left, used a forklift attachment to help get the damaged vehicle onto a tow truck. The utility pole was snapped in half.

A SUV collided with a utility pole in a one vehicle accident on the 12800 block of Wagner Road on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 3 p.m.. The driver suffered minor injuries. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna fire department and Pioneer Electric responded to the crash. A small John Deere tractor, left, used a forklift attachment to help get the damaged vehicle onto a tow truck. The utility pole was snapped in half. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_SDN112522PoleCrash.jpg A SUV collided with a utility pole in a one vehicle accident on the 12800 block of Wagner Road on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 3 p.m.. The driver suffered minor injuries. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna fire department and Pioneer Electric responded to the crash. A small John Deere tractor, left, used a forklift attachment to help get the damaged vehicle onto a tow truck. The utility pole was snapped in half. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News