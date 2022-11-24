Spirit EMS employee honored for 10,000 days of service

HOUSTON — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Spirit EMS recently honored one of its own.

Capt. Todd Marburger of Spirit EMS was completely surprised when he was honored by his family and colleagues for 10,000 days as a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) in Ohio on Nov. 5. That is just over 27 years.

“I never expected to be recognized for doing my job, and doing something that I love to do,” Marburger said. “It was a good feeling and kind of embarrassing at the same time. I was happy to see all of my family, Spirit family, and friends there. It shows the support that they have and how caring they are.”

He said his favorite part about being an EMT is, “the challenge, and that not every run or call is the same.” He added that just being able to try and make a difference when people are not at their best is another thing he loves about the work.

“The world of EMS today is very hard, and the longevity of EMS workers in the wake of recent times is becoming very short-lived.” Spirit EMS President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway said. “This type of longevity is becoming unheard of. It’s especially rare for someone who has visions of continuing their EMS career for several more years to come. This is a great milestone to celebrate, and we are forever grateful for Todd’s continued perseverance as an EMS practitioner and leader in our organization.”

Marburger thanked his family, his past employers, and Spirit EMS for their support during his long-standing career as an EMT. One of his past employers was the Brookville Fire Department, in which his father was involved for 17 years. He has been a part of the Spirit EMS team for over nine years.

Spirit EMS is located at 5484 S. State Route 49 in Greenville with additional locations in Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina and Liberty, Indiana.