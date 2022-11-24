Voress to dot the ‘I’

COLUMBUS — Sidney High School graduate Avery Voress will take center stage Saturday prior to the Ohio State University-University of Michigan football game.

Voress, a member of the OSU Marching Band, has been selected to dot the “I” during the band’s performance of Script Ohio during the pregame show.

He also dotted the “i” during the Penn State football game earlier in the season.

Voress and his sousaphone were also part of an ESPN commercial prior to the start of the 2022 football season. The commercial advertised ESPN’s coverage of the college football season as “the greatest story ever played.”