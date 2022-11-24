A supportive meal

Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.

Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News