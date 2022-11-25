Agape provides food for those in need

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance.

Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can visit Agape twice a month, if needed. Approximately 30 percent of individuals are employed, but unable to make ends meet. Nearly 1,500 seniors rely on Agape to fill gaps in their budgets.

Products are obtained from food banks such as Feeding America and the West Ohio Food Bank, as well as private donations, food processing companies and national nonprofits. Due to rising costs, food purchases often take more of Agape’s resources.

To support Agape Distribution on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Agape noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Agape Distribution, 209 S. Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-five local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.