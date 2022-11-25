Plans finalized for annual Christmas dinner

SIDNEY — The 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is once again in person and will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Shelby County residents are welcome to come and enjoy this meal. The meal will be held in the Emergency Management Association building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Meals will only be delivered to homebound adults who call in their reservation to Shelby County United Way, at 937-492-2101, ext. 1005. Reservations for home delivered meals must be made no later than noon Thursday, Dec. 8. Feel free to leave a message with your name, phone number and reservation.

As in years past, The Spot will prepare a traditional meal, including turkey, gravy, green beans, dressing, rolls, and pies. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons, the Masonic Lodge of Sidney, will make plenty of mashed potatoes.

As you enjoy your meal, the Steenrod Quartet will play a selection of Christmas music. Santa will be onsite to listen to children’s wish lists and hand out treats. Santa’s corner will be sponsored by Alvetro Orthodontics and decorated by community volunteers.

All patrons should enter the main gate of the fairgrounds located on Highland Avenue. Parking is available anywhere within the fairgrounds, keeping in mind that the meal is inside the EMA building.

The Shelby County United Way staff expresses their appreciation to the many generous donors, and the dedicated volunteers who give of their time each year. The Shelby County United Way continues to underwrite the event.