New providers joins Kettering Physician Network

DAYTON – The Kettering Physician Network welcomes seven new providers across the region.

Jamestown

• Richard Smith, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network and will serve patients at Jamestown Family Practice, a service of Kettering Health Greene Memorial. Smith specializes in family medicine.

He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University.

Smith’s office is at 4790 Cottonville Road, Jamestown. For more information call 937-675-2870 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

Kettering

• McKayla Riggs, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Gynecologic Oncology at the Kettering Health Cancer Center in Kettering. Dr. Riggs specializes in gynecologic oncology.

She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University after completing her undergraduate studies there.

Riggs completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the San Antonio Uniformed Health Services Education Consortium in San Antonio, Texas. She also focused on gynecology and oncology during her fellowship at the University of Kentucky.

Riggs’s office is at 3700 Southern Blvd. Suite 201, Kettering. For more information call 855-500-2873 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

• Alyssa Wetzel, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Brain and Spine at Kettering Health Main Campus. Wetzel specializes in pain management.

She earned her Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in family practice from the University of Cincinnatiwhere she also completed her undergraduate studies.

Her office is at 3700 Southern Blvd, Suite 300, Kettering. For more information call 937-643-9299 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

Piqua

• Dale Guinther, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Piqua. Guinther specializes in family medicine.

He earned his Master of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner Nursing from Maryville University. Guinther has served as a traveling nurse and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

His office is at 1 Kettering Way, Piqua. For more information call 937-916-2700 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

Springboro

• Laura Wright, PA-C, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care at Springboro Health Center. Wright specializes in family medicine.

She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Kettering College after completing her undergraduate studies at Cedarville University. She has participated in several clinical rotations, including family medicine.

Her office is at 825 N. Main St., Suite 140, Springboro For more information call 937-762-5000 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

Springfield

• Jordan Knox, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care at Kettering Health Springfield. Knox specializes in family medicine.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh College of Medicine after completing his undergraduate studies at Stanford University. Dr. Knox completed his family medicine residency and his sports medicine fellowship at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Knox’s office is at 2300 N Limestone St. Suite 120, Springfield. For more information call 937-504-8390 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup

Wilmington

• Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Kahlhamer specializes in family medicine.

She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program and completed her undergraduate studies at Ohio University.

Her office is at 222 W. Main St., Wilmington. For more information call 937-382-0918 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup