Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week awards

PIQUA — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter held their annual Achievement Week Celebration ceremony at Edison State Community College recently.

The Xi Iota Iota chapter of the fraternity was chartered in 1991 and has since supported the communities of Lima, Piqua, Sidney and Troy. During their annual Achievement Week Celebrations, the chapter honors one high school student from each city for their academic achievements and outstanding citizenship.

The four students honored in the Nov. 18 celebration are Cameron King, Lima; Bryson Roberts, Piqua; Tiar Golden, Sidney; and Olondo Dillard Jr., Troy. Each student was awarded with a check for $1,000 from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter to use as they see fit in their future endeavors. The students were also awarded with a full-ride scholorship for two years at Edison State Community College.

King is a senior from Lima Senior High School who has maintained a 3.9 GPA while participating in numerous extracurricular activities including the Spartanaires, Masterworks, Scarlet and Gray Show Choir, The Spartan 5 and cross country. King plans to attend college to major in business and get a trade degree in carpentry.

Roberts, a senior at Piqua High School, takes his schoolwork very seriously. He has taken advanced placement classes since middle school and is currently participating in Piqua’s College Credit Plus (CCP) program with Edison State Community College. He is an honor roll student with a 3.5 GPA and is a three-year varsity letterman in football, basketball and track. Roberts was also chosen by his peers to be awarded the Jeff Zimmerman Spirit Award. Roberts works at Finish Line in Piqua and often volunteers his time as a youth football coach and referee. He plans to continue his academic and athletic careers at an undecided college where he wants to major in law and hopes to attend law school one day.

Golden is a junior at Sidney High School and holds a GPA of 3.74 while taking accelerated classes and CCP courses. Along with his academics, Golden participates on the varsity track and cross country teams. After high school he wants to continue his education with a degree in cyber security.

Dillard is a senior at Troy High School with a 3.0 GPA and is taking CCP classes with Edison State Community College. Outside of academics, Dillard is a member of The Future Begins Today, The American Rocketry Program with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and has participated in Air Camp at the University of Dayton. Dillard is also a part of the Troy High School football team as a lineman. He plans to attend college to major in computer science engineering and would like to further his career after college with a company such as The Future Chip Factory in Columbus.

Along with honoring these four young men, the Omega Psi Phi Xi Iota Iota chapter also awarded a Citizen of the Year award and a Business of the Year Award.

The chapter awarded Nish Golden, of Sidney, with the Citizen of the Year award.

Edison State Community College was the chapters chosen business of the year. The chapter’s Vice Basileus Jarrett Thomas presented the award to President Dr. Doreen Larson, Dean of Arts and Sciences Paul Heintz and Thomas Milligan, trustee.

