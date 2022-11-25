On the agendas

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Meeting Room.

Items on the agenda include a report on the Explore Program, reports from the board members, superintendent and treasurer, accepting donations and approve personnel items.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Sidney Vacant Property Registration Board of Review

SIDNEY — The Vacant Property Registration Board of Review will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. The board will hear appeals of the vacant property registration requirements.