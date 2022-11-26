Funds help with various programs

SIDNEY — Sidney First Methodist Church Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day with a goal of supporting programs for those with various needs throughout the Sidney area.

“Match Day funds are used to support our various mission works within the community. For example, we were blessed to help a family in need with groceries after a medical emergency which kept them from working. Another example would be that our church was able to provide bibles for the Council of Religious Education bus program as well as provide a bible for all second-grade students to take home after completion of the program,” said Kent Witt, Foundation Chairman. “Match Day funds are also used to support those who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction, and ministries bringing youth in the community closer to God.”

“The Match Day event has been such a blessing to our community and the generosity of all those who freely give to support our organizations truly show our efforts to make Shelby County a beacon of hope and goodness in our world,” said Witt.

To support Sidney First Methodist Church Foundation on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney First Foundation noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney First Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.