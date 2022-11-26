The Royal Parlour celebrates new location with open house

SIDNEY – After three years in business, The Royal Parlour beauty salon has moved locations and will document the occasion with an open house on Dec. 3.

The salon was started by Sidney High School and Upper Valley Career Center graduate Allison Marlow in 2019 at 107 Ohio Ave. with a couple of independent stylists that rent booths. Now at its new location at the former site of Plug & Play Home Computers – 401 E. Court St. – the business has seven independent stylists with room for growth in both stylists and services offered.

“We moved locations to expand our space, to be able to offer more services, and provide a more upscale and private space for our clients. On Sept. 30 we were able to obtain full occupancy and opened our doors to fill our chairs,” Marlow said. “We have always offered haircuts, hair color, hair treatments, styles, sets, perms, facial waxing, gel polish manicures, pedicures and extensions, but upon moving to our new location, we are set up to provide many more services as in lash extensions, facials, body sugaring, artificial nails, and in the near future, massages.”

Clients will have the opportunity to see the new space and all the services the salon offers at the open house on Dec. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be complimentary consultations and appointment booking available, as well as retail sales, a raffle basket, gift certificates, free books for kids, and a cookie and hot chocolate bar served by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

While each independent stylist has their own appointment times and schedules, they will still accept walk-ins depending upon their availability.

“We are a group of motivated, passionate stylists, who come together as a team even though we work as independents. We want to better not only ourselves and the lives of our clients but our community as well. We do our best to support the people and businesses that surround us and take part in community events,” Marlow said.

In 2019, Marlow said one of her motivations for starting her own business was to educate budding stylists, and she has continued to stick by this with the addition of prioritizing her stylists’ and clients’ mental health.

“My favorite part of owning the salon is being able to mentor growing stylists and being able to make our industry a strong respectful career that little ones want to one day grow up to become,” Marlow said. “Our job may look like a day of giving fabulous makeovers and which it certainly is, but we are listening ears for good and bad days, we are a positive space to come and relax, we try our best to deliver a bedside manner for clients to feel like a second home, something to look forward to. Owning a home for stylists to help navigate negatives into positives provides a caring place for our mental health as well. After all, you simply cannot take care of others without taking care of yourself first.”

For more information about The Royal Parlour, visit the Facebook page.

The stylists of The Royal Parlour, left to right: Amber Blackford, Taylor Buck, Kimberlee Alexander, Allison Marlow, Misty Smith, Emily Werling, Hannah Heaberlin. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_received_536794598275579.jpeg The stylists of The Royal Parlour, left to right: Amber Blackford, Taylor Buck, Kimberlee Alexander, Allison Marlow, Misty Smith, Emily Werling, Hannah Heaberlin. Courtesy photo

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

