Church members prepare for annual bake sale

NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration.

Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have their favorite recipes out and ready to bake. The sale begins at 10 a.m. at the church located at 109 S. Main St., in the heart of New Knoxville. Other specialties are zwieback, a German favorite, sweet rolls, bread, assorted cookie trays, buckeyes and other candies. A selection of homemade crafts and wreaths will also be offered.

A soup and sandwich lunch will be served for dining in or carry out. The sale concludes at 1 p.m.

All proceeds are used for mission work both locally and abroad.