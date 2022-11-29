125 Years

November 29, 1897

During the Thanksgiving Festival at Sts. Peter and Paul Church at Wynant (Newport) on Thursday, the cannon which was fired in connection with the festival exploded. It was blown to pieces. Although there were a number of people in close proximity at the time, fortunately no one was hurt. The cannon belonged to the citizens of Loramies. It weighed about 400 pounds.

————

Milton E. Ailes, of this city, who has been in Washington, D.C., for several years in the employ of the government, was yesterday appointed private secretary to Secretary of the Treasury, Hon. Lyman J. Gage at a salary of $2,400.

100 Years

November 29, 1922

Dr. J. F. Conner and Kerr T. Carey, who have been hunting in Quebec, Canada for the past few weeks have returned home. They brought two moose and four deer with them.

————

During the meeting of the City Federation of Women’s Club yesterday afternoon in the Business Girls home, a motion made by Mrs. Urban Doorley prevailed to the effect that the federation start a club house fund and that the president appoint one member from each federated club to form a committee to advance the purpose.

75 Years

November 29, 1947

Several members of the Shelby County Farm Bureau have been in Columbus this week attending the state meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and participating in the program. Russell Strayer, William Hoewischer and Russell Sayre were elected of the local group. W. R. Joslin, Jr., county president, was one of six presidents serving on the resolutions committee for the state meeting.

————

Approximately 30 local gun-minded enthusiasts were in attendance at the organization meeting of the Valley City Rifle and Pistol Club in the Civic Association rooms last evening. H. A. Blake was named president; Harold Clinehens, vice president; W. A. Beery, secretary; Robert Allinger, treasurer, with William Cost, executive officer and C. Millhoff, chief instructor.

50 Years

November 29, 1972

Walter E. Baumgardner, 88, active in the business and financial life of Shelby County for more than 60 years, died today at 2 a.m. at his home at 913 North Main Ave.

In failing health for the past several years, he had recently resigned as president and chairman of the board of directors of Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association.

————

The United Fund for Sidney and Shelby County wound up its campaign with a total of $134,225, 81 percent of its goal of $166,095 but 11 per cent more than was pledged in 1971.

25 Years

November 29, 1997

The Lehman High School Cavaliers held their fall sports banquet this week. Receiving Most Valuable Player awards were Joe Arnold in football, Kevin Hoying in boys cross country, Alicia Cavinder in girls cross country, Greg Cole in golf, Beth Palmer in volleyball and Stephanie Miller in tennis. Football players receiving special awards included Dustin Lampe, Craig Pohl, Zach Boslett, Chad Waters and Kevin Bogart.

————

Michelle “Mickey” Leistner has returned to work. She resigned recently during a dispute about restructuring the hospital staff. Leistner was vice-president of patient relations. She returned to work after the resignation of Michael Moore, who served as administrator. There was no word at press time about whether or not Terri DeTano, the other employee who resigned, would be returning to work.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Logo-for-SDN-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org