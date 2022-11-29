Jannides named parade grand marshal

SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”

Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary Jannides.

Mary Kookootsedes was raised in Sidney and spent a lot of her childhood at her father’s downtown shop, The Purity. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1955 and in 1964, she married Spiros Jannides. The couple later returned to Sidney to raise their three children. Jannides joined the staff at Sidney City Schools to teach social studies and even continued to substitute teach after retirement.

What started as teaching her kids to swim turned into a life-long career coaching hundreds of people in the pool. Jannides was the first Sidney High School Swim coach and coached the swim teams at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA for more than 40 years.

Jannides was most recently honored for her 50 years of service to the city of Sidney by being an integral part of the city’s Recreation Board. In celebration of her years of dedication, a park was named after her in the Plum Ridge neighborhood.

Jannides’s impact on the community is immeasurable and the community thanks her for diligence to make the world a better place. The Sidney Alive staff, board, and committees are excited to celebrate her and all her accomplishments and selflessness.

Winter Wonderland in Downtown Sidney kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a Winter Market on the Square from 1–5 p.m. and the parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Various activities at the Shelby County Historical Society and Amos Memorial Public Library will hold their annual Christmas celebrations and downtown restaurants and shops will be open. The Royal Parlour will also hold a grand reopening. Visit their websites and social media for details.

Cars parked along the parade route will need to move by 5 p.m. for parade preparation. As in previous years, spectators are asked to remain on the sidewalks and to stay off the street.

Donors and 2022 corporate sponsors for the event includes the top sponsors, Emerson, city of Sidney, Alvetro Orthodontics and Sidney Body CarStar. Without their generosity, the organization would not be able to continue to provide community events and downtown revitalization opportunities.

For more information about Downtown Sidney, Sidney Alive and more, visit SidneyAlive.Org.