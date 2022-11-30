125 Years

November 30, 1897

The term of Postmaster Franklin Hunter expires on April 7, 1898. The two leading candidates among the Republicans to succeed him are R. H. Trego and R. V. Jones. Both have already done some hustling to secure endorsements for the place and within the past few days considerable hustling has been done by Jones. Other candidates spoken of for the place are Captain E. E. Nutt and Milton Bennett.

————

The Tawawa Lake Club House was entered last night by some person breaking in the panels on one of the doors. They used the oars of the boats in making a fire and when they left, they took a pair of overalls belonging to Ed Johnston who takes care of the club house.

————

Much interest is being shown in the basketball game to be played tomorrow evening at the armory between the ladies of Sidney High School and Piqua High School.

————

Commencing Monday, the jewelers will keep open in the evenings to accommodate the holiday trade.

100 Years

November 30, 1922

The Union Thanksgiving services of the Sidney churches will be held tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock at the First Presbyterian Church. The sermon will be preached by Dr. Albert E. Monger, South Bend, Ind. Rev. Monger was the former pastor at the First M. E. Church in this city.

————

A special jury was drawn buy the county clerk this afternoon at the order of Judge Short of the probate court to hear the land appropriation case of the Big Four Railroad against Dr. William Sanderson in the matter of the appropriation of land for the new right of way of the railroad. Eleven women and five men were drawn for the jury.

————

Due to the fact the University of Dayton Prep School cancelled their date with the local high school, there will be no high school game on Thanksgiving Day. The Dayton team offered for an excuse the fact that some of their men are ineligible and quite a few are injured.

75 Years

November 30, 1947

Gratified local tuberculosis and health association officials today scanned a report that showed 13,000 city and county residents were x-rayed during the recent campaign held here – but at the same time they ruefully looked at a treasury in the red as they announced plans for a tag day to be held December 6. The tag day will help to replenish the association’s badly depleted treasury, practically exhausted as a result of the mobile x-ray program of last month.

————

William Dickey was named president of the men’s organization of the First Presbyterian Church at a meeting held last evening at the church. Named to serve with Dickey were Joseph Belser, secretary and Marion Russell, treasurer. Three new members were named to the board of directors – – Joseph Laughlin, William Kenton and George Billing.

————

The Columbus Boys Choir will be in Sidney next Tuesday evening for the initial presentation of the annual Community Concert series. The choir will sing in the Warner Ohio Theatre, where the entire concert series will be presented this year.

50 Years

November 30, 1972

JACKSON CENTER – Glen F. Aukerman, M.D., of Jackson Center, has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The American Academy of Family Physicians, representing more than 32,000 family doctors, is the only national medical group requiring members to take continuing study.

————

The big question now being asked by area farmers is, will December be cold and dry or will it be cold and snowy. Shelby County Cooperative Extension Agent, Lloyd Lutz, toured the county and made a survey of the crop situation Tuesday. His survey revealed that only 48 per cent of the soybeans and 24 per cent of the corn had been harvested. In a normal season, nearly all the soybeans and corn have been harvested by this time.

25 Years

November 30, 1997

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected its Employees of the Year for 1997. Trooper Mary Cosgrove was chosen as Trooper of the Year. The announcement was made by post commander Lt. Dan Dickerson. Cosgrove has been a trooper since 1987. The Employee of the Year is Marsha J. Carey.

————

The granges of Shelby County held their annual Sixth and Seventh Degree banquet recently. President Robert Russell presided over the trustees meeting. New offices elected were Dick Adams, president, Henry Harshbarger, vice-president, Mary Lane Steenrod and Phyllis Clinehens, co-lecturers and Beverly Shade, secretary-treasurer. Harold Meyer of the Anna Grange told a joke, William Schaffner of Compromise Grange presented a skill depicting a brick layer and Althea Clayton of Maplewood read a poem, “The Burglar Under the Bed.” The featured speaker was Pam Bennett, a ventriloquist.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

