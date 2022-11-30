Genealogical Society elects 2023 officers

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society elected officers for 2023 at their Nov. 8 meeting.

The officers for the upcoming year are Darlene Roll, president; James Watkins, vice president and secretary; Margaret Eleanor Kessler, treasurer; and Members-At-Large Nancy Steinke and Raymond Crump. The non-elected newsletter editor for 2023 is Phil Abbott.

The Shelby County Genealogical Society hosts their meetings on the second Tuesday of the month, except for December, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning Center, 115 E. North St. in Sidney.

If you find interest in genealogy, join the society on Jan. 10, 2023 to start off the new year. Everyone is welcome to attend.