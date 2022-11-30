Library to host Holiday Open House

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Special guests for the open house include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo from Idle Hour Ranch, and Balloons by Jared. Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn samples will be available as well as hot cider from Greenhaus Coffee and Christmas cookies.

“We are so happy to present some new activities for our open house,” said Youth Services Director Rikki Unterbrink. “The lower level and Makerspace will also be open for children to make reindeer food, a pop-up Christmas card and an ornament craft. We even have a gingerbread coloring/decorating contest going on in the Children’s Room that children age preK-sixth-grade can pick up when they are here.”

The event is free and open to the public.