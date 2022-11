Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured vendor for November is Sugar Grove Maple Products. Sugar Grove Maple Products is a family owned and operated farm near Troy. They gather approximately 5o gallons of sap to be boiled down into gallons of pure maple syrup. Their products will be on sale at BNC through November with a portion of the sales being donated back to BNC. Hours for the BNC Nature Shop are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

• The Brukner Nature Center’s pre-registration for their Winter PEEP Session is now open. Give the child in your life the gift to play, learn and grow with nature. Preschoolers will meet once a week for six weeks and discover a different nature-related topic each week filled with discoveries as we share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be an hour and a half of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress for the weather — rain/winter coats, boots, hat, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Cost for the PEEP Winter Session is $55 per child for BNC members or $75 per child for non-members, cash or check preferred. Call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or email [email protected]

• Coyotes, opossums and owls, oh my! Brukner Nature Center is home to over 50 wildlife ambassadors, native Ohio wildlife no longer able to survive in the wild. And every day we clean, feed and give them enrichment to keep them healthy and happy, both physically and mentally. BNC asks individuals to consider donating a gift to their awe-inspiring wildlife ambassadors this year. Gift ideas can be found on our wish list online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com/wish-listamazonsmile.html or by selecting a gift tag idea from our Wishes for Wildlife tree located just inside the main entrance. Simply select a tag, have fun shopping, then return the gift tag with your item on or before Friday, Dec. 23 by 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

• The Senior Center Singers Choir hosts their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Christmas classics like “Jingle Bells” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” as well as “O Holy Night” and many others. Soloist will be: Carolyn Warner, Ron Rhodehamel and John Laws. A duet will be done by Don Freisthler and Freda Maxson. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments available.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

• Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., a Miami Valley holiday tradition for over 30 years. Come discover hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by local artisans. Embrace the season of giving and support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a treasure donated by the artisans. Drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds from this event benefit our wildlife programs. Free and open to the public, parking is limited so BNC asks guests to carpool.

• Downtown Sidney’s Winter Wonderland is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be all day activities including the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear, activities at Amos Memorial Library, Holiday Pop Up Shops on the Square. The evening will end with the Parade of Lights at 7:30 p.m.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36 in Conover, is hosting a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. Admission is $15 per person and there will be concessions available.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

• The Minster Historical Society is hosting their annual Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It is a self-guided tour that includes live entertainment and refreshments at six homes in Minster. Each home will also have small historical displays for guests to enjoy. Tickets are available at the museum in Minster, Sara Paper and Intricate Designs on Main Street in Minster.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

• Maplewood United Methodist Church’s Music Jam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Snacks, water and coffee will be offered. Guests are welcome to bring their instruments and join in the music.