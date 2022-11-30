Samaritan Works adds Blessing Box

SIDNEY — Participants of Samaritan Works, a faith based sober living program, recently placed a Blessing Box outside their office at 315 E. Court St.

Executive Director Tricia Alloway said giving back to the community is an important part of recovery.

“Recognizing where we have been, and where we are heading is part of the journey,” said Alloway.

Participants put together the box and painted it. The box will be filled with hats, gloves, food and other items that are free, for those who might need a helping hand.

Alloway added a prayer request box is also located inside the cabinet. Prayer requests should be completed and dropped in the mailbox on our door. Participants will pray for those requesting it.

Samaritan Works programming encourages those involved to pay forward a little of what has been given them. The public is welcome to take items as needed.

For more information on Samaritan Works, please contact the office at 937-638-4545 or visit them on Facebook or website at www.samaritanworks.org. Samaritan Works is a partner agency of the Shelby County United Way.