CBC/CTS hits milestone

DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, a top biotechnology industry employer in Kettering and a leading provider of bone, skin and tendon allografts worldwide, announces the historic milestone of distributing one million tissue grafts in 2022, the highest number in a single year.

CBC/CTS will host a news conference celebrating the one millionth graft milestone Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Center for Tissue Innovation and Research, 2900 College Drive, Kettering.

The one million milestone announcement comes as leadership of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services transitions from CEO Dr. David Smith to Executive Vice President Christopher Graham. Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023 and be succeeded as CEO by Graham.

One million grafts represent the tireless work of hundreds of CBC/CTS employees to provide the life-saving and life-enhancing gifts of skin, bone, and ligaments for transplant. They have changed the lives of millions of burn patients, accident victims, injured athletes, and others healed by allograft surgeries.

Learn more at www.CBCCTS.org.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is a full-service regional blood center and a global tissue graft provider headquartered in Dayton.

Community Blood Center provides blood products to 30 partner hospitals and health centers within a 18-county service area in western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals outside its region.

Community Tissue Services is one of the largest tissue banks in the country and the largest not-for-profit provider of skin grafts for burn patients.

The Center for Tissue, Innovation and Research is one of the most advanced in the world and devoted exclusively to the engineering and development, production, and distribution of biologics.