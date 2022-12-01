125 years

December 1, 1897

A game of basketball was played last evening between the young ladies of the Senior and Junior classes at the high school and the Sophomore and Freshmen classes. It resulted in a victory for the Sophomores and Freshmen by a score of 9 to 0.

—————

The members of the Klute band are dissatisfied with the patronage received at their concert Monday evening. They feel that their efforts have not been appreciated as they should be by the citizens of Sidney and they have just reasons to think so. It is rumored that the band will probably disband. The question of disbanding will at least be brought up and discussed at the next regular meeting Friday evening.

100 years

December 1, 1922

The “Bizzy Buzzes” debating society will hold their next debate tomorrow evening on the subject: “Resolved: All illiterate should be disfranchised.” The affirmative will be presented by L.F. Warbington and Walter Winingham, with W.M. Cory and Henry Wilson presenting the negative.

—————

In a fast and well-played game, the Covington American Legion basketball team defeated the Sidney Dodge team at the armory last evening by the score of 29 to 26. Crusey, Potter, Van Meter, Blake, Hale, and Boyer, made up the local team, with Potter high-point man with 11.

—————

Sheriff Clark, Deputy Sheriff Woolley and Chief of Police O’Leary made a raid southeast of Sidney yesterday afternoon and confiscated a large copper still and considerable liquor in various forms. The officers state they also found five barrels of rye mash prepared ready to be worked off into rye whiskey.

75 years

December 1, 1947

Firemen estimated $100 damage from a fire which broke out Sunday morning in the Third Ward school on Oak Avenue. Janitor Harrison Shroyer discovered the fire about 9:30 a.m. during a routine check of the building. An overheated smokestack is believed to have been responsible for the blaze.

—————

Kenneth Schaffer was elected master of the Houston Grange during the annual election of officers held this week. Arthur Faler was named overseer; Miss Wauneta Helman, lecturer; Norris Flinn, steward; Mrs. Elsworth Booher, chaplain; Warren Holeton, treasurer, and Mrs. Frank Gross, secretary.

50 years

December 1, 1972

Shelby County Auditor Thelma Short was installed Tuesday as secretary of the County Auditors Association of Ohio, which held its annual meeting in Columbus Monday through Wednesday of this week.

—————

BOTKINS – Connie Seer is a member of the French honorary and the French Club at Ohio Northern University. She was elected secretary-treasurer of the club. Miss Serr is a 1972 graduate of Botkins High School where she graduated with a perfect four-point average and was valedictorian of the class.

—————

CINCINNATI – Bishop Joseph L. Bernardin will be installed as archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati Dec. 10.

25 years

December 1, 1997

PHOTO: Candy canes are hung on the community Christmas tree in Port Jefferson by Mandy Clem, daughter of Dave and Cheryl Clem, and Roger “Bud” Woods, son of Roger and Sherry Woods, both of Port Jefferson.

—————

Sidney MicroSystems of Sidney has added new employees. Gregg Gough has joined Sidney MicroSystems as director of marketing for automated data collection. Beth Ehlers has joined as a programmer analyst. Chris Whiffen has joined as a programmer analyst. Scott Parcher joins as a networking engineer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

