125 years

April 2, 1897

James Anderson of the Buckeye Churn Company has been granted a patent on a bail ear for a bucket. It is now being manufactured by the churn company. It is made especially for the use of contractors.

————

At the regular meeting of the Shelby County Medical Society yesterday afternoon, Dr. M.F. Hussey was elected president; Dr. W.H. Milholland, vice president; Dr. J.W. Costolo, secretary, and Dr. J.M. Carter, Jackson Center, treasurer.

————

The alumni of Holy Angels School held its monthly meeting in the home of Miss Jennie Crusey on Poplar Street last evening. A play, “A Modern Flat,” was given by a cast composed of Misses Helen Crusey, Mayme and Celia Tappe, Henry Collins, Sidley Wyman, Herman Tappe and Walter Crusey.

100 years

December 2, 1922

Officers were elected when members of the Lutheran Helpers met last evening in the social parlor of the church. Edwin Stang was named president; Edna Zimpfer, vice president; Ruby Beemer, secretary; Carl Cronley, treasurer; Pauline Rieck, pianist.

————

The Sidney American Legion football team will wind up its season Sunday when they play the fast Dayton Mascottes. Sidney is expected to present its strongest lineup of the season.

————

Sidley Wyman entertained at the Business Girls home last evening with part of his collection of records of the more noted singers of grand opera. He presented the finest numbers from Madame Butterfly, with Miss Amelia Schneeberger reading the description of the opera.

75 years

December 2, 1947

A delegation of parents representing the Third Ward public school area was present at a session of the board of education of the Sidney schools last evening, in regard to safety precautions at the school building in that ward and other wards. The visit was the result of a fire that broke out in the Third Ward building Sunday morning. Elmer Brunner, spokesman for the group, urged the board to plan for new buildings as soon as possible.

————

Members of the senior class at Sidney High School are at work preparing a school annual for this year. Jean Flaugher, head of the journalism department at the school, is supervising, with Patricia Boller as editor-in-chief, and Julia Freytag as associate editor.

50 years

December 2, 1972

ANNA – Miss Kathleen Mary Bensman has graduated from Eastern Airlines’ flight attendant training center in Miami, Fla., and has started her career as a stewardess.

————

Shelby County 32 Club held its semi-annual ladies’ night Wednesday at Masonic Temple. One hundred and ten 32nd degree Masons and guests were present to hear the speaker, U.S. Attorney William Milligan. Officers elected to serve for two years were Eugene Elsass, president, Lloyd Cromes, vice president, and C.C. Johnston, secretary.

————

Jerry Knoop is always a hard guy to beat on a bowling alley, and this last week was no exception. Knoop kegged a brilliant 685 series, sparked by a 244 and an even higher 259 for No. 1 in the Iutis Mixed Couples League at Holiday.

25 years

December 2, 1997

PHOTO: Three Israeli AIDS activists hug during a moment of silence in front of an AIDS quilt for victims of the deadly HIV virus at a demonstration near the Knesset today in Jerusalem as they mark World AIDS Day. Over 1,000 Israelis are reported to be infected with the HIV virus.

————

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – He was their third-string quarterback and their last resort. Now Bobby Hoying is the No. 1 reason the Philadelphia Eagles are still in the playoff picture. Hoying, who has finally gotten a chance to play after 1 ½ seasons on the bench, remained unbeaten as a starter Sunday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

