Showing she cares

Volunteer Camron Cromes, left, 15, of Sidney, takes a care package from Monique Boyer, of Lakeview, during The Salvation Army’s Stuff-the-Bus campaign. The Salvation Army had a tent setup next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 2. Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes was working to keep the tent from blowing away in high winds as people donated presents. Cromes is a representative of Chainer’s Field of Screams and the son of Cody Cromes and Niki Beers.

