SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shannon A. Palmer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jennifer L. Strickland, 44, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

David E. Subler, 62, of Worthington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Walter M. Keith, 72, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shaun Daniel Hurley, 46, of Lakeview, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Dawn Kimberly Crusey, 48, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sean P. Danaher, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica L. Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Hayden J. Billing, 21, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Blaze Everette, 41, of Jackson, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Doyal Cooper, 45, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth James Westerbeck, 53, of St. Marys, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Helen M. Ross, 78, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Helen L. Page, 44, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Terry Ray Kilfian III, 32, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine,

Timothy Eugene Bryant, 59, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rickey Allen Huddy, 63, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James R. Holdheide, 66, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Abby Rose Houchin, 36, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Helen L. Kellar, 83, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Traci Lynn Brown, 58, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David L. Mallow, 83, of Botkins, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

John F. Campbell, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Keene Lamar Sullivan, 50, of Lima, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Alley M. Maitlen, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Selena Metz, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

James Evans, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine.

Adam M. Woeste, 41, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Arial Lee Sympson, 20, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Robert John Searfoss, 58, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Lauren C. Schalk, 37, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tommy Lee Padgett, 52, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Amanda J. Lucke, 38, of Goshen, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Bradley D. Blair, 44, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Robert James Allen Atencio II, 29, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $210 fine.

Maleena Ann Young, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kenya L. Rivers, 27, of Midfield, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erica L. Ritchie, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Melissa A. Schroer, 44, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Donald F. Flory, 64, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Allyson Marie West, 25, of Maplewood, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

John Ryan Moore, 36, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Brandy Marie Desamour, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Dale A. Callaway, 54, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John E. Little, 58, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

