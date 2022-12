SIDNEY — Pull out your worst and most ugly Christmas sweater and come down to the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, on Friday, Dec. 9, for some holiday fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance starting at 7 p,m. This is open to the public age 50 0r better with light refreshments and a door prize drawing.

There will be an optional Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. Prizes will be provided for first and secnd place.

There will be a few “special guests” arriving at 8 p.m.