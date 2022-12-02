Lima Symphony Orchestra returns for holidays

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for Lima’s favorite holiday tradition — Bells, Brass & Bows.The program will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the Lima Symphony Chorus.

This year the Lima Symphony will bring to the stage sacred and popular classics. Highlights of the program include Duke Ellington’s bright and jazzy rendition of “The Nutcracker,” the lush carols of Robert Russell Bennett’s “The Many Moods of Christmas,” sentimental holiday favorites by John Williams, Anderson’s iconic “Sleigh Ride,” and more!

Other performances include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture,” Toot Toot Tootie Toot (Dance of the Reed Pipes,) Peanut Brittle Brigade, Benjamin Britten’s “Men of Goodwill,” Antonio Vivaldi performs “Winter” from The Four Seasons Allegro non molto, violin solo from Anita Chiu and “Ave Maria” performed by Franz Biebl

Tickets are $45 and $35 for adults and $15 and $10 for students, call the symphony office for student tickets. Ticket prices vary based on seats chosen by guests at the time of purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of our community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Music by Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.