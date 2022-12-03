125 years

December 3, 1897

The Klute band discussed the question of disbanding at its meeting last night and decided to continue the organization for the present. It was also decided to give another concert after the holidays.

About 50 marksmen attended the shooting match for beef and hams held at Milton Bennett’s farm yesterday. Thomas Enley won first in the beef match; Marshall Rodgers, second; William Seigle, third; Barney Blue, fourth and J.F. Barhorst, fifth. Thirteen hams were distributed among the marksmen present.

100 YEARS

DECEMBER 3, 1922

The annual roll call and election of officers of Sidney Lodge No. 69, I.O.O.F. were held at the Odd Fellows Hall last evening. Many visitors from neighboring lodges were present. Officers elected include: Robert Applegate, N.G.; R.L. Voress, V.G.; Hudson Flinn, secretary; Clyde Carey, treasurer and James Hewitt, trustee.

King George V has signed a proclamation in London officially declaring the existence of the Irish Free State, and has signed a royal warrant appointing Timothy Healy, governor general.

The Dayton Mascottes took the measure of the Sidney American Legion team yesterday afternoon, defeating the locals by a score of 7 to 0. It marked the first time in eight games played this year that the local team tasted defeat. By winning the game, the Mascottes have laid claim to the championship of southwestern Ohio. The team is undefeated.

75 years

December 3, 1947

The Christmas spirit smiled softly, Mozart beamed, Malotte nodded benignly and Schubert sighed as 40 angels with cowlicks, freckles and heavenly voices presented a concert in the Warner Ohio Theatre last evening. The Columbus Boys choir opened the local Community Concert association series.

Local high school basketball teams found the going somewhat “rough” last night, when they ended up on the short end of the score. The Minster High Wildcats spoiled the Sidney High opener at the latter’s gym by the score of 46 to 42, while the Holy Angels cage combination was absorbing an overwhelming 76 to 17 lacing at the hands of Lima St. Rose. It was the sixth loss in a row for the Titans.

50 years

December 3, 1972

Gov. John J. Gilligan has today appointed J. Oliver Amos, publisher of The Sidney Daily News, as a member of the Judicial Selection Council for the Second Court of Appeals District which includes 10 counties. Purpose of the nonpartisan council, composed of five lawyers and five laymen, is to recommend three nominees for any vacancy which may occur in the Appeals Court of the district.

ANNA – Anna’s Rockets and Fairlawn’s Jets were co-champs in the county last year, and their league clash Friday night here attested to this comparable carryover. The defending co-winners battled tenaciously, before Anna gained a close 71-64 decision, to remain in the present race for the honors.

25 years

December 3, 1997

FORT LORAMIE – Anthony J. Bornhorst received one of six 1997 Distinguished Alumni Awards presented by the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Alumni Society of Ohio State University. The award was given to seven alumni of the college for their participation, commitment and leadership activities in their profession and community.

NEW YORK (AP) – Tim Russert’s Sunday mornings are booked for the next seven years. The host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” signed a contract extension that will keep him on the job through 2004. The program’s viewership has increased by 50 percent since Russert took over, NBC said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

