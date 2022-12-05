Programs set for understanding Alzheimers/dementia-related behaviors

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer two virtual education programs in December, covering how to respond to dementia-related behaviors and general questions about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The programs, being offered free to the community, are: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on Zoom and ALZ Talks: Alzheimer’s and Dementia FAQ, 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, on Zoom

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

“With the busy holiday season ramping up, these virtual programs will allow your family to conveniently access information and support this month,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Cincinnati Chapters. “Both programs will provide valuable information for families in various stages of the Alzheimer’s journey.”

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join the Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors program to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

During ALZ Talks: Alzheimer’s and Dementia FAQ, a panel of experts will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving and the latest research. Participants can share questions prior to the program by emailing [email protected]

“The ALZ Talks program is a wonderful opportunity for families to hear from several experts at once and to get their questions about Alzheimer’s disease answered,” said Ritchey. “And Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors is a popular program for families needing new ways to communicate with and connect with their loved ones. We hope to see you at one or both of these free programs.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.