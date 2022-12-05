Santa comes to Anna

Luminaries line West Main Street in Anna before Santa arrives on an Anna fire truck for a tree lighting ceremony hosted by the Anna Police Department. The ceremony was held on Sunday, Dec. 4. The lights were turned on by Santa.

Santa arrives on an Anna fire truck to a tree lighting ceremony hosted by the Anna Police Department. The ceremony was held on West Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 4. The lights were turned on by Santa.

A mix of Anna Middle and High School choir members perform during the Anna tree lighting ceremony on West Main Street. The ceremony was hosted by the Anna Police Department. On Sunday, Dec. 4 the lights were turned on by Santa who arrived on an Anna fire truck.