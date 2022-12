The ensemble Cantus performs its Holiday Concert at the Sidney High School Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 4. Cantus was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council. Cantus is headquartered in Minnesota.

The ensemble Cantus performs its Holiday Concert at the Sidney High School Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 4. Cantus was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council. Cantus is headquartered in Minnesota. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN120622CantusConcert.jpg The ensemble Cantus performs its Holiday Concert at the Sidney High School Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 4. Cantus was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council. Cantus is headquartered in Minnesota. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News