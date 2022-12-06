125 years

December 6, 1897

A very large crowd was at the armory Saturday afternoon to witness the game of basketball between the high school girls of Piqua and of Sidney. As this was the first game ever played in Sidney a great deal of interest was taken. The final score was 16 to 4 in favor of the Sidney girls. Members of the local team included: Grace Given, Kate Markland, Ora Nutt, Mabel Robertson, Olive Ailes, Edna Anderson and Amelia Davies.

————

The low pressure of the natural gas about 5 o’clock last evening was occasioned by the changing of the source of supply from the Northwestern Ohio and Indiana field to the Lancaster, Ohio field.

100 years

December 6, 1922

Following the regular meeting of the Sidney Lodge of Elks last evening, all the furniture, fixtures and other property were moved into the new home on Main Avenue – the former Taylor homestead. The interior of the home has been redecorated and new furniture and draperies purchased. It is planned to have an open house at the new quarters on New Year’s Day.

————

Installation of officers of the Eastern Star Chapter was held last evening with Frank Schlagetter, a past patron of the chapter, the installing office. Installed were: Minnie Sarver, worthy matron; Charles H. Neal, worthy patron; Jessie Miller, associate matron; Bonnie Sherwood, secretary; Anna K. Wilkinson, treasurer; LaDonna Quinn, conductress; Bonnie Burch, associate conductress.

75 years

December 6, 1947

Nearly 15 tons of slippery waxy tallow oozed out over Route 25 near the Blue Lite Tavern last night after a tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed and overturned, spilling some $7,500 worth of greasy animal fat.

————

Trustees of the Fort Loramie American Legion Post have been busy this week getting the recently purchased home in shape for the post’s initial affair in the new building, which will be a New Year’s Eve party.

50 years

December 6, 1972

BOTKINS – Twelve to 15 families were evacuated from their homes following a four-car derailment of a Baltimore & Ohio freight train last night at 6:20 at State Street. One freight car went through the backyard of Adrian Koenig, just missing his house by seven yards.

————

ST. PATRICK – The Rev. Joseph Bruening, 45, has moved to new territory to carry on his work as parish priest of St. Patrick Catholic Church in this small village. He replaces the Rev. Edward Haskamp, who has been transferred to Tipp City as pastor of St. John the Baptist Church.

————

PORT JEFFERSON – Daniel L. Sayre will be installed Wednesday as master of Stokes Masonic Lodge No. 305, Port Jefferson. He will be installed by Robert Wical, present master.

25 years

December 6, 1997

PHOTO: The arm of a power shovel frames the Monumental Building as it sits amid the rubble of the former Wilson Cardinal Foods grocery store on South Ohio Avenue. Plans call for the new building to house county Human Services, Children Services, Community Action Commission and Job Training Partnership Act programs.

————

ANSONIA – Minster senior standout Lauren Shenk became the school’s all-time scoring champion by adding 12 points to her career total in girls basketball action Tuesday night. Shenk, already the all-time scoring king in girls’ basketball, became the overall leader, passing four-years boys starter P.J. Seiter. Shenk has already signed to play for Ohio State next year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

