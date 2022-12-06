Sidney honors employee milestones

SIDNEY — City of Sidney employees were honored Wednesday, Nov. 30, for their service to the city. The annual Service Awards program was held at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

During the program, 34 employees were recognized for reading milestone service awards. Those employees include:

Fire Department: Jason Truesdale – 25 years; Michael Utz – 20 years; Ray Hess – 15 years; Bryan Ramge – 10 years; and Quinten Pence – 5 years.

Police Department: Scott White – 25 years; William Shoemaker – 25 years; Melissa Lange – 25 years; Sean Martin – 20 years; Matthew Dembski – 15 years; Kevin Macke – 15 years; Timothy Kennedy – 15 years; Mark Brunson – 10 years; John Curtis – 5 years; William Anderson – 5 years; Rachel Croskrey – 5 years; Brandon Heindl – 5 years; and Rebecca Drinnen – 5 years.

Public Works: Dianna Stone – 25 years; Barry Zerkle – 20 years; Ben Smith – 15 years; Kevin Kitchen – 10 years; Ryan Elliott – 5 years; Carol Voorhees Elliott – 5 years; and William Blakely – 5 years.

Finance: Krista Sanders – 15 years.

Administration: Barbara Dulworth – 20 years; and Kelly Holthaus – 15 years.

Law: Carol Engelken – 10 years.

Parks and Recreation: John Adkins – 5 years.

Municipal Court: Lindsey Byers – 10 years; Paula Butterfield – 5 years; Tracy Kinninger – 5 years; and Amy Swaney – 5 years.

In addition to milestone achievements, the city recognized several employees with awards from a new program. Those awards were:

Jade Billing from the Underground Utilities Department was awarded the Progress Award. This award goes to the individual who has shown the most growth over the last year.

Carol Engelken from the Law Office was awarded the Extra Mile Award. This award goes to the individual who has consistently shown extra effort over the last year.

Stacy Brinkman from Municipal Court earned the Community Service Award. This award recognizes the employee who volunteers for duties outside of their normal job requirements and work hours.

Brian Green from the Street Department earned the Pinnacle Award. This individual serves as our MVP for all things city related.

Kyle Havenar from the Community Development Department was awarded the Jubilant Award. This award recognizes an individual’s positive attitude that is infectious and rubs off on everyone they encounter.

Megan Watt from the Wastewater Treatment Department was awarded the Rookie of the Year Award. This award goes to the most outstanding new hire within the previous 12 months.

Revenue Collections Office Supervisor Angie Wooten was recognized with the Resiliency Award. This award goes to the employee who has been gone from the organization for a period of time, but has returned and excelled.

Dave Jones from the Meter Department was awarded the Sidney Award. The Sidney Award does to an employee who showcases the heart of the organization and what it means to be a city employee.

Jeff Simon from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was awarded the Sensi Award. This award is given to the employee first thought of as a leader, mentor or trainer.

Jim Heuing of the Parks and Recreation Department was recognized with the Versatility Award. This award recognizes the person who has exactly what you need, before you need it; they are the Swiss Army knife of the organization.