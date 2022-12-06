Seasoned Greeting at Ohio Theatre

LIMA — Tickets are going fast for The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret’s first Dinner Theatre Show — Seasoned Greetings! a musical comedy holiday extravaganza in two acts. This hilarious and heartwarming show promises to deliver some of your favorite holiday classics with lots of love and a generous dose of comedy.

Act One is entitled “A Very Glitzy Lovejoy Christmas.” This hilarious send up of tacky nightclub acts features the Lovejoy family who have been in show business much longer than they should have been. Lyle Lovejoy is the hapless, washed up patriarch who along with his equally has-been wife, Linda, their disinterested, handsome son Luke, and their gorgeous but insignificant adopted daughter Debbie are here to entertain the handful of folks stuck in The Pilot’s Lounge at the Allen County Regional Airport. All these miserable folks want is to get on their private planes and hurry home for Christmas but they (our audience) are stuck laughing and clapping all the way to the New Year.

Act Two is entitled “A Tennessee Christmas.” Part One takes place in the Multi-Purpose Room at Tullahoma Elementary School. Steve, a second grade teacher at a backwoods Tennessee Grammar School and amateur puppeteer presents his second grade class in their Annual Christmas Pageant. He may or may not have something going on with Mrs. Magpie who has relocated from Lima to Tennessee hoping to make it big in Nashville. As the children leave the stage through the audience Steve performs a very disturbing (and hilarious) rendition of the Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer story.

Part Two takes place in a Nashville Dive Bar years later. The “kids” are all grown up and are enjoying a holiday reunion at a Nashville Dive Bar where they reminisce over the good times and sing all of the country themed Christmas songs they performed in their High School Show Choir. This funny and heartwarming section is sure to have something for everyone and who knows, there just might be a Christmas miracle.

Conceived and Directed by Michael John Bouson and Joe Correll, the cast includes Bouson, Correll, Rosebelle Easthom, Kristin K. Lee and Zach Welly with musical direction by Dee Fisher. Others in the band are Charley Cheeseman-Armey, Alli Fronzaglia and Anthony Lutz.

Performances are Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23 with pre-show buffet seatings starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45/$50 are on sale now at www.ohiotheatrelima.com.

Tickets include a full holiday buffet meal featuring sweet potato soup, a salad with corn and pomegranate, a bread basket with signature spread, roast turkey, citrus glazed ham, rigatoni with spinach and marinara, meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole wheat pecan stuffing, honey-ginger whole baby carrots, roasted brussel sprouts in a maple-balsamic drizzle and a pumpkin carrot cupcake.