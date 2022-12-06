Richmond man sentenced to community control

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, attempted importuning, drug trafficking and posession and domestic violence, among other charges.

Mitchell Timothy Gard, 33, of Richmond, Indiana, was sentenced to five years of community control with 404 days of jail credit and successful completion of mental health counseling for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Gard was indicted on the same charge and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for stealing a police cruiser and driving at excessive speeds, running multiple red lights, and causing a crash. The receiving stolen property charge was dismissed.

Tumairra R. Hoover, 26, of Sidney, was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 138 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which will run concurrent to the first sentence, with 140 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years. This was because she violated the terms and conditions of her community control sanction from a previous sentencing pertaining to drug trafficking of Synthetic Cannabinoid Pharmacophore.

Steven A. Herring, 32, of Botkins, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit, successful completion of sex offender counseling and he must pay a fine of $250 as to each charge for two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies. These charges make him a Tier-II sex offender. Herring was indicted on the same charges for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female.

Jerry L. Beair Jr., 45, of Sidney, was sentenced to no more than five years of community control with four days of jail credit, successful completion of sex offender counseling, and he must pay a fine of $300 for attempted importuning, a first-degree misdemeanor. This charges makes him a Tier-I sex offender. Beair was indicted on importuning, a fifth-degree felony, for soliciting a female under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him.

Randy Joe Bowen, 32, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 60 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years and successful completion of an alcohol and drug program. He must also obtain OVI license plates, have an interlock device, and pay restitution of $1,350, and his driver’s license is suspended for five years. This was because of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or abuse, the fourth time in 10 years, a fourth-degree felony. Bowen was indicted on the same charge and operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a fourth-degree felony, for operating a motor vehicle with a concentration of 0.147 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of his breath. The latter charge was dismissed.

In a separate case, Bowen was sentenced to 17 months in prison with 99 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for two charges of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies. This sentencing will run concurrent to the first. Bowen was indicted on three charges of domestic violence for causing physical harm to an adult female and two minors. One charge was dismissed.

Brandon Demarcus, 42, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with five days of jail credit and successful completion of treatment at WORTH or another CBCF for trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Demarcus was indicted on trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, two charges of the possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for knowingly preparing marijuana/THC for transport and distribution and having cocaine, Fentanyl, and bags and a vacuum sealer to store, transport and abuse marijuana and cocaine. Three charges were dismissed.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.