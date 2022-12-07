125 years

December 7, 1897

The Sidney A Grammar football team will go to Piqua tomorrow morning and play the Piqua A Grammar team. The Sidney lineup will include the following: Ben Sharp, left end; Herman Albers, left tackle; Will Rensch, left guard; Frank Stockstill, center; Chester Rounds, right guard; Ben Pfefferle, right tackle; Fred Thirkield, right end; George Danford, quarterback; Ward Arbuckle, right half; John Cleckner, left half; Charles Shinn, fullback; Hugh Beebe and Logan Marshall, substitutes.

Probate Judge Staley is making an effort to raise a guarantee to secure the Marien Quartette of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for an entertainment in Sidney about Dec. 28. This is one of the best musical organizations of the country.

100 years

December 7, 1922

Five young Shelby County people, winners in the Boys and Girls Club programs conducted through the Farm Bureau, returned today from a week spent at Ohio State University, Columbus. They were among 600 young people honored in this manner. The group included Edna Marrs, poultry club; Gertrude Clevenger, food club; Lloyd Holloway, pig club; Myron Davis, sow and litter club, and Arthur Duer, dairy calf club.

The Flinn and Zimpfer grocery, at the foot of the Fair Avenue Hill, are furnishing the grocery supplies for the Walsh Construction Co., which is putting in the new railroad in the south part of the city. There are over 100 men employed by the company on the project.

Gen. Pershing in his annual report as chief of staff of the army today recommended development of the air service to a point where it will be capable of offensive application.

75 years

December 7, 1947

James Chrisman was re-elected master of the New Hope Grange at the regular meeting held earlier this week at the Green Township school. Elected to serve with him were: Russell Strayer, overseer; Grace Worthinton, lecturer; John Baker, steward; Richard Verdier, assist steward; Gladys Brautigam, chaplain; Hugh Worthington, treasurer; Greta Baker, secretary.

Western delegations circles have virtually abandoned all hope that any basic agreement on Germany and Austria will be reached at the current conference of Big Four foreign ministers in London.

50 years

December 7, 1972

Shelby County for the Aged is now debt free. County Auditor Thelma Short announced today the final $130,000 worth of bonds have been redeemed. Voters passed the issue in 1966, borrowing $650,000 at three and one-quarter percent interest. Now that the principal and interest have been completely paid off, the .80-mill levy will be taken off the taxes.

CELINA – Jackson Center Local School District gained formal release from the Auglaize-Mercer Joint Vocational School District at last night’s meeting of the board at Mercer County Courthouse here. Resolutions were to release Jackson Center from the district so it can apply to the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School District.

25 years

December 7, 1997

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The City Council has voted to demolish the five remaining buildings at the site of the former Ohio Penitentiary that some say should be preserved because of their historical significance. The city is clearing the site for a $125 million arena that will be the home of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

PHOTO: In formation are Sidney High School varsity cheerleaders, who are coached by Andrea Guckes. They are Sara Driver, captain, Michelle Fultz, Amy Wilson, Sarah Bauer, Ashley Jones, Rachael Walters, Kristin Raterman and Staci Middleton.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

