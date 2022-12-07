Posted on by

Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood


Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers.

Courtesy photo

Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.


Courtesy photo

