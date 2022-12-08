125 years

December 8, 1897

Mrs. Josephine Woodward, of Cincinnati, delivered a lecture on Cuba last evening in the United Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Woodward had spent some time in Havana as the correspondent of the Cincinnati “Commercial Gazette,” providing her an excellent background for conditions existing there.

————

A basketball game will be played at the armory Thursday evening between a team picked from the young ladies of the Sophomore class and one picked from the other classes of the high school. So the audience can distinguish the players, the Sophomore girls will wear white ribbons and the young ladies of the other classes will wear a red ribbon.

100 years

December 8, 1922

On Friday evening, the high school basketball team will play its first game of the season with the Botkins High School team as their opponents. The local team this year will be formed around Capt. Wheeler, at center; Greene, Payne, Eicher, R. Stockstill and Sproul at forwards; Cowan, McVey, and J. Stockstill at guards.

————

Soloists with the Sidney Municipal Band for its first concert of the season in the high school auditorium next Tuesday evening include: Thomas Faulkner, cornet, and Prof. Melvin Steinmetz, vocal baritone.

————

A state convention to represent the automobile and motor clubs of Ohio will convene in Columbus next Monday and Tuesday. The Shelby County Motor Club will be represented by F.D. Christian, president; H.E. Bennett, secretary; and L.S. Dexter, assistant secretary.

75 years

December 8, 1947

Paul Billing was elected president of the Shelby County Saddle Club when members held their annual election last evening in the secretary’s office at the fairgrounds. Serving with Billing will be Mrs. Mary Anderson, vice president; Harold DeVelvis, executive secretary; Mrs. James Webb, corresponding secretary, and Marcus Hagelberger, treasurer.

————

The Sidney Neon Sign Co. comes into existence officially tomorrow at 526 Michigan Street, its two ex-G.I. founders, John Gagoudy and Roderick Hughes, announced today. Both are graduates of Acme Neon Institute, Chicago, where they took 13 weeks of specialized training.

50 years

December 8, 1972

ANNA – “Anna Community Park” is the name officially chosen for a 15-acre recreation area located west of the village on Ohio 119. Plans were discussed and some $13,000 is needed to make the park usable, it was noted.

————

RUSSIA – Russia Board of Education last night granted permission to the Russia High School Band to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., April 6.

————

COLUMBUS – Sidney’s Steve Williams, quarterback of the Miami University Redskins for the last three seasons, will be among the top senior players from 28 Ohio colleges and universities to play in the first annual All-Ohio Shrine Bowl.

25 years

December 8, 1997

The following is a list of the top six selling toys (accompanied by the average price) this year as compiled by the Toy Manufacturers of America: 1. Holiday Barbie, $32; 2. Tamagotchi Virtual Pet, $15; 3. Nano Virtual Pet Assort., $15; 4. Giga Pets Assort., $10; 5. Barbie Sun Jammer, $230; 5. Dentist Barbie, $19.

————

A Sidney man was in serious condition Friday night after being shot earlier in the day by his own shotgun as he prepared to go deer hunting, authorities said. David C. Milanese, 23, underwent several hours of surgery at Wilson Memorial Hospital and was in the critical care unit Friday night.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

