Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St.

“We will be hosting our sixth annual Christmas concert this year,” said Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb. “This year we will be taking our audience on a journey through Christmas and it is our hope that our concerts will bring everyone into the spirit of the season.”

He also went on to say, “This year we are again performing the concerts to benefit the Alpha Community Center and Bridges Community Action Partnership of Sidney. We will be collecting new toys at the entrances of both concerts for the families of Shelby County.”

Selections will include, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Sleigh Ride,” “The Christmas Song” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo.” Maureen Joines will be singing solos, leading the audience in sing-alongs of favorite carol and will also be a guest conductor for the group this year.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of our musicians are local students from various county schools and universities.

Musicians performing at the concerts include:

• Violin I: Cindy Gardner, Joyce Jacoby, Julie Roseberry and Nobel Zhou.

• Violin II: Becca Keller, John McVay, Deb Mertz, Mark Schwartzman and Michelle Wilken.

• Viola: Kendra Krouskop-Smith.

• Cello: Jane Freytag, Andy Overholser and Rachel Trudeau.

• String Bass: Johnathan Neville, Franklin Streb and Avery Voress.

• Flute I: Beth Bailey (Piccolo) and Jane Bailey.

• Flute II: Savannah Baughman and Diana Blackford.

• Oboe: Stacy Morris and Faith Lord.

• English Horn: Stacy Morris.

• E Clarinet I: Teckla Dando.

• Clarinet II: Elizabeth Allenbaugh and Elayna Kew.

• Bass Clarinet/Tenor Sax: Machimura Ayaka.

• Bassoon: Amanda Yoh.

• Horn: Jill Hanke, Michael Linaberry and Annie Shilt.

• Trumpet: Jonathan Millhouse and Jim Vetter.

• Trombone: Alex Burdiss, Nathan Epperson and Justin Yoh.

• Tuba: Andy Hite.

• Percussion: Hunter Croft, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz, Josalin Morris and Rick Reiss.

• Keyboard: Andrea Keller.