Charges dismissed against squad member

SIDNEY — The charges against an Anna Rescue Squad member were dismissed in Sidney Municipal Court this week.

Judge Gary Carter dismissed the OVI charges against the squad member after blood results revealed the person was not over the legal limit.

The incident began on Oct. 20 when the squad responded to a residence on Sidney Freyburg Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who went to the scene detected an odor or alcohol coming from a squad member. It was determined the squad member was the person who drove the ambulance to the scene.

The squad member was transported to Wilson Health for a blood draw to determine the alcohol level. When results were received it was under the legal limit of intoxication of 0.08. The squad member tested at 0.044, which is under the legal limit.

According to Anna Rescue Squad Chief Dave Klopfenstein, the squad member was placed on administrative leave until the case was resolved. The person will report back for duty in January.

Klopfenstein said the department took the accusation seriously and have amended their bylaws to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

“The squad members will have to stop drinking eight hours before the start of their shift,” said Klopfenstein.

If a squad member is tested, he said, they must test at 0.01 or below.

“These will be new standards across the board,” said Klopfenstein.

Klopfenstein said a normal shift for a squad member is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also have to volunteer two hours before their shift starts from 4 to 6 a.m.

The person’s name was not reported since charges were dropped.