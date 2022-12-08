SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters

Ho! Ho! Ho!

It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care.

“The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”

Children may send their letters by email to [email protected] or drop them off at the SDN office, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, at the Sidney Post Office, Ron & Nita’s in downtown Sidney or Amos Library.

All letters will be published in the Dec. 23 edition of the Sidney Daily News.