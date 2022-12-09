Boy Scouts spread Christmas cheer

The Boy Scouts of Troop 66 and Pack 124, chartered by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sidney, collected toys, food, and toiletry items for the Alpha Center of Sidney. Shown with the items they collected are Braylon Cornett, son of Amanda Carey, Wyatt Mash, son of Serena Hume, Eli Hume, son of Rich and Serena Hume, Charlie Harter, son of Heather and Dan Harter, and Alex Dunbar, son of Eric and Rita Dunbar.

