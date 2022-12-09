Dec. 17, 2022, is ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of fallen American soldiers.

Over the past 31 years, Wreaths Across America has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to various locations, including national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in all 50 states and overseas.

A ceremony will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney at noon on Dec. 17 when approximately 800 wreaths will be placed on graves of veterans.

“From Arlington National Cemetery that overlooks our nation’s capital, to Normandy American Cemetery above the beaches that Allied troops stormed on D-Day, the wreath laying ceremonies on December 17th are a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans,” said Senators Collins and King. “For more than thirty years, the fields of Maine-made wreaths have served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of America’s veterans. The longevity of this event is a testament to the spirit of Maine people, our overwhelming gratitude to our nation’s servicemembers, and the extraordinary dedication of all those who have made the tribute possible. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran. In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide.