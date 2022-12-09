Wapakoneta Post Trooper of the Year selected

WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the

2022 Trooper of the Year for the Wapakoneta Post.

The selection of Trooper LaMarr, is in recognition of his outstanding service in 2022 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta Post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

LaMarr joined the Highway Patrol in 2010 and has served at the Piqua and Wapakoneta Patrol Posts. Originally from Wapakoneta and a graduate of Wapakoneta High School, LaMarr currently serves in the Air Force Reserve.

LaMarr and his wife Erin, live in Wapakoneta with their two children.