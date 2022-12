SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners approved the transfer of funds during their meetings in November.

They transferred $155,237.68 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Engineer’s Fund and $155,237.69 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Capital Improvement Fund.

Mark Klosterman was reappointed to serve on the Sidney Shelby Economic Development Board for a three-year term.

Weekly expenditures were approved in the amounts of $758,717.21; $1,245,755.11; $1,261,046.92; and $851,939.92.