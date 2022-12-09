MMH grateful for community support

SIDNEY — As the Christmas season approaches, the Mercy Mission continues to be blessed by the generosity and support of those in the Shelby County community through physical and monetary donations as well as significant volunteer involvement. This generosity continues to allow MMH to connect residents with different services and avenues for success.

Since Feb. 14, 2022, the Mercy Mission House has:

• Served 153 unique clients

• Assisted five veterans from various branches

• Connected 68 individuals, who reported mental health needs, with Shelby County resources

• Assisted 42 individuals with obtaining treatment for drug and/or alcohol abuse

• Achieved a 65-day ‘average stay’ for our 30–90 day program

• Provided 7,425 nights of shelter to individuals in need since opening

• Assisted 31 residents in securing permanent housing

In the spirit of giving this Christmas season, the Mercy Mission House is looking for donations to continue spreading its mission. An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $10,000 of donations made to the Mercy Mission House in December 2022.

“These donations will give us a greater ability to provide assistance to individuals and families in need this holiday season,” said Amanda Hilgefort, MMH executive director.

“Each donation is an incredible gift and will be put directly toward the operational and administrative costs of our shelter.”

One of the central mission quotes at the Mercy Mission House by Jana Stanfield is, “I cannot do all the good the world needs… but the world needs all the good I can do!”