Purple heart recipient speaks at veterans museum

TROY — Army veteran John Looker, who has earned two Purple Hearts and is a graduate of Sidney High School, is the speaker at the 9 a.m., Jan. 4, 2023, meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 South County Rd 25 A, Troy.

Looker’s story is a tale of his redemption decades after March 9, 1969, at the Battle of Angel’s Wing in the Vietnam War. On that horrific day, he and members of B Company, 2nd Battalion, Fifth Cavalry were engaged in a firefight with the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong near the Cambodian border. 11 of the men in Looker’s battalion were killed that day and Looker suffered a serious shoulder and arm injury that required extensive surgery and rehabilitation.

After 124 days, Looker emerged a broken man suffering from PTSD and began to engage in destructive behaviors.

Decades afterwards, he sought help through accessing psychiatric services at the VA and has since learned to manage his illness by devoting his life to helping other veterans and continuing therapy.

Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend the session. A light breakfast will be provided beginning at 8:45 a.m. For questions or more information, contact [email protected]