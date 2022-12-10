125 years

December 10, 1897

The post office will be wired, fitted and furnished with electric lights in the course of a few weeks.

————

The first tank of crude oil ever shipped from Shelby County soil was shipped last week from the Maurer farm near Kettlersville.

————

Two new cases of diphtheria have been reported to the health officer – one is in the second ward and one in the third ward.

100 years

December 10, 1922

The Sidney football team bucked up against the stiffest opposition of the season yesterday afternoon when they played the Tippecanoe City team at that place, with the final score 14 to 6 in favor of the Tipp City team.

————

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, the resolution establishing the new white way system in the city was presented and read for the first time. Approved during the session was an ordinance appropriating $50 from the water works fund for clerk hire at the water works office.

75 years

December 10, 1947

Lon Shoffner was elected president of the Shelby County Trustees and Clerks Association at its annual organization meeting. Shoffner will serve with William Frilling, vice president; H.H. Solomon, secretary-treasurer; and William Sandham, retiring president, executive committee member.

————

With December 9th marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Versailles Building and Loan Association, the organization observed the occasion by holding an open house at the loan office throughout the day yesterday.

————

Kenneth McDowell will assume the duties of executive secretary of the Sidney Civic Association on Jan. 1, 1948, following action taken by the board of directors at the regular meeting of the board held last evening in the association rooms.

50 years

December 10, 1972

Richard Frantz of Frantz Brothers Inc., Robert Cross of Copeland Corp., and Michael Bonnoront of Bunny Drugs have been elected to three-year terms on the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

————

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Former President Harry S. Truman, 88, his lungs free of fluid and eating regularly, was removed from the hospital critical list Sunday. Truman was in serious condition at Research Hospital but was alert enough at times Sunday to talk and smile at his daughter, Margaret Truman Daniel, and his wife, Bess, 87.

25 years

December 10, 1997

In a year when he has seen welfare reform exceed his wildest dreams, Terry Pellman of Sidney has been recognized as the Outstanding Human Services Director of the Year for 1997. Pellman, who has been Shelby County Human Services director for 22 years, was presented the award today during the Ohio Human Services Directors Association’s annual recognition banquet.

————

ANNA – The Anna High School homecoming will feature seven candidates for both king and queen. Queen candidates are Jeanna Heitbrink, Denise Danielle Barhorst, Randi Billing, Katie Maxwell, Katie Buehler, Renee Larger and Summer Moeller. King candidates are Thomas Ansley, Andrew Ziegenbusch, Michael Nagel, Marty Homan, Matthew Frilling, Eric Boerger and David Burdiss.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

