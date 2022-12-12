Leaving the podium

Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years.

Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood, recognizing the years Chilcote spent conducting the Sidney Civic Band. Chilcote was recognized during his last time conducting the Sidney Civic Band at the Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. The concert was held at the Connection Point Church of God. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years.