Food for all

Mary Phlipot, of Russia, takes her turn on Santa’s lap during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.

Temperance Lodge 73 volunteer Nathan Phillips, left, receives a scoop of green beans from Jerri Swooten, both of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.

Roxane Strunk, far left, gets some turkey from former Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart during the Annual Community Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Also serving are Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

Mayor Mardi Milligan gets a piece of Spot pie from volunteer Sally Routt, of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.

Elijah Owens, 4, of Sidney, sits on the lap of Santa during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Elijah is the son of Kayla Atkinson and Jeremy Owens.

Sophia Figuracion, 3, of Sidney, strikes a pose while eating at the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Sophia is the daughter of Amber and Matt Figuracion. Santa was also taking requests at the meal.