One of two camels that took part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors.

Tyler Ratcliffe, left to right, Tricia Zell and Taylor Ratcliffe portray a scene of Mary and Joseph looking for a place to spend the night with their donkey, Ray, during the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors.

Santa kneels in prayer under a cross during the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors.

Tara Hodges, left, of Sidney, plays the part of Joseph and Amy Taylor, of Anna, plays the part of Mary in a manger during the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors.